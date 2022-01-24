Maddy Dixon

FOR: A spa experience for clearer, cleaner skin. The steam opens pores and draws out impurities. The herbs and flowers are bursting with medicinal qualities and skin-purifying and softening effects.

INGREDIENTS

1 tablespoon lavender flowers

1 tablespoon rose petals

1 tablespoon dried chamomile

5-10 fresh mint leaves

1 sprig fresh rosemary

OPTION

For oily skin, try a combination of 1 tablespoon each of basil, lemon balm, witch hazel and sage.

TO MAKE:

Fill a large, wide bowl with boiling water.

Add the flowers and herbs. If you are using fresh flowers, you can reserve some to add later so they look fresh, but this is purely for aesthetic purposes.

Let the flowers and herbs steep for 5 minutes.

TO USE:

Place your face at least 30 cm (12 in) over the bowl with a towel over your head and shoulders to stop the steam from escaping. Breathe deeply and enjoy for ten minutes.

Use once or twice a week.

You can find more natural recipes and rituals in Maddy Dixon’s The Botanical Beauty Hunter where this excerpt is taken from.