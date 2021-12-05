Sydney Observer Contributor

Traditional Holly

The perfect style of gift wrap for any avid Christmas fan, a traditional print of paper and a touch of berry-red holly is sure to bring extra jolly. Stick to a contrasting red base and white ribbon, to give the gift a sweet candy-cane effect.

Rustic Charm

This Christmas wrapping theme is great, because it suits both genders, with this rustic yet classic ensemble being perfect for mums or dads. Simply going to your local craft shop to find some decorative faux greenery, accompanied with twine and subdued paper is sure to put a smile on the receiver of your present.

Winter Wonderland

Many families whose ethnic roots are from the Northern Hemisphere can often reminisce about the fond memories of the snowy weather, toasty fireplace and warm hot chocolate. So for these special people, a winter wonderland themed present ensemble is sure to touch their heart and remind them of fond memories.

Festive Elegance

For those in your familial circle who are a little more sophisticated and mature, an elegant gift wrap is ideal. Simple patterns, crisp-cut edging, and a tasteful Christmas inspired applique are definitely the way to go.

Coastal Christmas

For anyone whose festive season is often spent near the beach, this gift wrap theme is perfect for you. All it takes is gathering some small shells, coral or faux starfish from the nearby coastal shore, or visiting your local craft shop for some supplies. Simply glue the applique onto a piece of ribbon, choose some ocean-inspired wrapping paper and you are set.