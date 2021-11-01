Madeleine Taplin

Restrictions across Sydney are set to begin decreasing, allowing for all residents to finally begin living our best lives once again! Whilst travel is a little further away than we might hope, there is no better time than the present to start exploring our own backyard! Luckily, Sydney is a tourist dream, with plenty of iconic locations to see, and adventures to experience. So, what are you waiting for? Here are the top things to do explore in Sydney!

The Royal Botanic Garden:

A verdant oasis in the heart of Sydney’s CBD, the Royal Botanic Gardens are the perfect place to start your Sydney explorations! Discover the fascinating history of the plants and people associated with Australia’s oldest botanic garden and relax amongst the trees with your family and friends! Not only is the garden an actual wonderland to explore, but the site is the perfect place for a Covid-safe picnic!

Cockatoo Island:

Take a ferry across to Cockatoo Island and learn about its incredible convict history! With plenty of spots for a picnic on the water, Cockatoo Island is the perfect place for a day trip with the family. Not only is there plenty of history, heritage, public programs and digital experiences, but Cockatoo Island is also home to some fantastic wildlife and plenty of Cockatoos that will ensure your visit is an interesting one! Alternatively, head to the Island as the sun sets and embark on a guided paranormal ghost tour!!

Climb the Sydney Harbour Bridge:

Fancy reaching new heights? Look no further than the fantastic Sydney Harbour Bridge Climb. Take in the magic of Sydney Harbour at twilight, or see the city come to life as the sun rises! On this guided climb, you not only get to see the incredible views, but your guide will share with you the incredible history of Sydney and what is arguably its most famous landmark.

Taronga Zoo:

Where can you find the best views of Sydney? From Taronga Zoo’s Giraffe enclosure of course! Catch the ferry from Circular Quay to see this magnificent view for yourself. Here, you can meet more than 4000 native and exotic animals that call Taronga home, learn a bit about our amazing wildlife, and even go on a journey to an African Safari! The possibilities are endless at Taronga!

Catch some sun:

Head to Sydney’s famous Bondi Beach for a fun day in the sun! With plenty of public transport available, a trip to Bondi is simple and doesn’t cost too much money. Make sure you head to the Bondi Icebergs Swimming Pool to capture that Instagram worthy shot and finish off your day with a walk along the headland towards Bronte and some hot chips straight out of the bag!