Christa Nicola

Christmas is fast approaching and with the ever-changing climate, Sydney Observer thought it was time we had a look at the new styles we can all take on this year. From the iconic candy cane to beautiful Christmas flowers, find some inspiration to turn your home into a fashionable festive haven.

Floral Décor

Trending this Christmas is flourishing flowers in all aspects of your house. Whether it be on the Christmas tree, up the staircase or on your Christmas table, enhance every aspect of your home with beautiful vibrant Christmas flowers. There are no rules when it comes to flowers. Think red, green, neutrals, native, fresh, preserved and sparkly, any flower that works with the rest of your décor will highlight your Christmas spirit.

Sustainable Greens

One of the biggest trends we will see in 2021 is sustainable greens in the hope to get things looking more natural. Think garlands, wreaths and swags kept in their true state with lights only. Try to avoid plastics and keep to earthy tones and materials. You could even make some of your own eco-friendly décor using branches and fallen leaves. Use LED lighting to reduce your eco-footprint and don’t forget to recycle any of the decorations you don’t think you’ll use again.

Sweet treats

We all want to keep the sweets to a minimum during Christmas but as decorations? There is no limit! Add candy canes to your tree, float them above your fireplace or have them placed on your Christmas table. And you don’t have to stop there. Gingerbread cookies and cakes smell amazing and scream Christmas. You can have them iced up or plain for the kids (and adults!) to decorate on the days leading up to Christmas and on the day itself. Who doesn’t love a little icing?

Classics

Traditional warm reds and glittering golds are making a big comeback this year. Whichever trend you take on it can always look classical. Presents wrapped in red paper and finished off with a gold ribbon, or gold name tags and stockings. The choices are endless when it comes to timeless colours. Think of the palette red, gold and green to give off a comforting classic Christmas.

Whichever road you take in your Christmas decorations keep true to your style and the rest will just fall into place.