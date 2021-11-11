A casual dining experience awaits you at Bistro Sydney, a hidden gem on Sydney’s lower North Shore.

This dining delight is located within the Courtyard by Marriott Sydney-North Ryde. As you walk down the stairs toward the restaurant, the buzz of other diners will greet you. Fragrant smells will waft out from the kitchen, and when you set foot inside the venue you’ll be impressed by the simple yet clean lines of the contemporary décor.

The food is just as unpretentious as the décor, and every bit as effective. Think delicious bite-sized appetisers like calamari and samosas and follow it up with mains that range from vegetarian to seafood, chicken to beef.

The meals are straight-up tasty and will satisfy a range of palettes, making this a great place to bring friends, family or colleagues after a long day in the office. Indulge with a delicious dessert to complete your experience.

The Bistro is available to book exclusively for your next Corporate Event, Birthday party or Social get together with Outdoor BBQ area and seating available.

To make a booking or find out more visit https://www.bistrosydney.com/

You can keep up to date with all that The Bistro has going on by following them on Instagram.

https://www.bistrosydney.com/