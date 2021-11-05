Jodie Wolf

When in need of something sweet, we often reach for fruit. One of the nation’s favourites are cherries which are not only delectable but brimming with vitamins and minerals that can have significant benefits to your health. The late 19th Century saw these plump fruits introduced to New South Wales and a town called Young, which still hosts the world-famous National Cherry Festival to this day. Did you know that simply one serving of cherries (150g) provides over 60% of our daily needs of Vitamin C? Let’s dive in and discover 5 more benefits to the cherry.

1. LOWERING BAD LDL (LOW-DENSITY LIPOPROTEIN)

There are many studies proving that consuming a diet that is high in both fruit and vegetables is a sure way to improve your cardiovascular health. One study found that you can now help to lower your cholesterol through drinking tart cherry juice. The juice of these fruits proved to reduce the ‘bad’ type of cholesterol called LDL. We don’t want to increase this, as a high LDL can be related to an increased risk of heart attacks.

2. MAY REDUCE BLOOD PRESSURE

The British Journal of Nutrition discovered that a mixture of cherry and berry juice may help lower blood pressure due to its high polyphenol content which are natural plant compounds that have health benefits.

3. TART CHERRIES FOR SLEEP

We have a hormone that aids our sleep-wake cycles called melatonin which Tart cherries, or Montmorency cherries, have high levels of. Nutrition and diabetes expert Erin Palinski-Wade says that “research has found adding tart cherries to your diet can improve both quality and quantity of sleep in individuals who suffer from insomnia.”

4. REDUCING INFLAMMATION

Cherries may be particularly helpful when it comes to lowering inflammation in our bodies according to A Review of the Health Benefits of Cherries, 2018. Their research revealed that out of 16 human studies into cherries and inflammation, 11 showed that the fruits decreased inflammation.

5. MOOD-BOOSTING

These pocket-sized fruits are ticking all our boxes for health, both physically and mentally.

Volume 47 of Experimental Gerontology explains that Jerte Valley cherries contain high levels of tryptophan, serotonin, and melatonin and that, “these molecules have been shown to be involved in mood regulation.” Anxiety can be reduced as a result of a decrease in cortisol levels that arise after consuming sweet cherries.

Whether you are baking them in a pie, smothering them in cream or simple snacking on their sweetness, however, they are devoured, the benefits cherries bring are certainly worth waiting until spring for.