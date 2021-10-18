Sydney Observer Contributor

Ingredients:

200 grams of lean pork mince

100 grams of raw prawn meat

20 grams of grated fresh ginger

¼ bunch spring onion

¼ bunch of coriander

2 tsp. of sesame oil

2 tsp. of fish sauce

Large pinch of black pepper

Large pinch of salt

1 packet wonton wrappers – readily available from local Asian grocery

Dipping Sauce

Light soy sauce

Chopped spring onions

Red Chilli

Method:

Chop and finely dice the prawn meat and then mix it in with the pork mince in a large bowl. Wash the coriander and spring onions in cold water and then dry between kitchen paper. Finely slice the white part of the spring onion on an angle, and then finely chop the roots of the coriander. Chop the coriander leaves roughly. Add this to the pork and prawn mixture. Add the grated ginger, salt, pepper, fish sauce and sesame oil to the bowl, mix thoroughly and then cover with glad wrap. Leave this in the fridge for 30 minutes to ensure the flavours marinate and mix. To check the taste of the mixture, fry a small piece in a small sized frying pan and adjust the flavour desired to your taste if needed, with salt, pepper or chilli. To assemble a wonton, place a wonton wrapper on the bench and add a tsp. of the mixture in the middle. Use a pastry brush and wet one side of the wrapper with room temperature warm water. Proceed to then fold it over on a diagonal. Make sure there are no air pockets. Steam wontons for 10 minutes. For the sauce, combine a small amount of light soy, the green part of the spring onion finely diced and chopped chilli into a separate small dipping bowl. Serve and enjoy!

This is a recipe by John Ross, a professional executive chef with over 30 years of experience.