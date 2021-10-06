Madeleine Taplin

The Ku-ring-gai Libraries are set to resume their popular Knock and Drop service, allowing residents to once again access and enjoy their favourite library items in a Covid safe manner during lockdown.

A partnership between the librarians and the Ku-ring-gai Council Rangers, the Knock and Drop service aims to bring books and other items such as board games and DVD’s to members of the community through a contactless delivery system.

First introduced during the 2020 lockdown and brought back by popular demand, the service has upped its offerings this time around. Not only do residents have the option to browse through library catalogues and make reservations over specific items, the service is also offering curated bundles for adults, kids and HSC students, allowing for a sense of excitement and the unknown. Library users fill out a form describing their favourite genres, authors and books they’ve liked, and the librarians turn this information into a personalised pack of five books.

Ku-ring-gai Mayor Cedric Spencer said he hopes the program will encourage Ku-ring-gai residents to get involved in the community once more, whilst providing a vast array of individuals with something to look forward to.

“Being able to continue to offer services to Ku-ring-gai residents in this time of physical distancing and lockdowns is fantastic. We want to remind our community that we are still here for them,” he said.

With warmer weather on the horizon and plenty of fabulous new Australian novels hitting the shelves this month, now is the perfect time to sit out in the sunshine with a selection of library reads.

From Liane Moriarty’s new novel ‘Apples never fall’ to Sally Rooney’s ‘Beautiful world, where are you’, there is something to please everyone with the Knock and Drop Service.

To take part in the Knock and Drop program, sign up to become a member of the Ku-ring-gai Library today