Sara Zarriello

Take rolled oats to the next level. Check out this delicious and easy baked oats recipe going viral across social media and online platforms.

Easy, yummy and nutritious – baked oats are the best thing to come out of oatmeal. Feel free to customise your baked oats with whatever flavours you like. The great thing about this recipe is that it is versatile and cooks quickly in the microwave. Try adding a touch of jam in the centre and cut up strawberries on top for a strawberry shortcake baked oats. Or if you’re looking for something more indulgent, try adding a spoonful of Lotus Biscoff or Nutella spread to the mix! Baked oats are soon to become a staple in your household – and lockdown is the perfect time to do some experimenting and see what works perfectly for you.

Easy Baked Oats

Makes one serving

Prep Time: 5 minutes

Cook Time: 10 minutes

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats

½ teaspoon baking powder

1 ripe banana

¼ cup almond milk

1 egg OR 1 tablespoon protein powder

1 tablespoon maple syrup (sugar free optional)

30g Lotus Biscoff (or any toppings of your choice)

Instructions

Preheat oven to 175° Celsius or move to step two if you are baking these in the microwave. Put all ingredients in a blender and blitz for 1 minute or until all ingredients are incorporated evenly and the mixture is smooth. Lightly spray oil on the inside of a small bowl or ramekin and pore the mixture in. Pop the filled ramekin into the oven and bake for 20-25 minutes or until you achieve a cake like texture or alternatively, pop the ramekin into the microwave for 1-2 minutes to cook quicker. Pull ramekin out and let rest for a couple of minutes before digging in.

We’d love to see you make this recipe. Send in pictures of your baked oats to editor@kamdha.com!