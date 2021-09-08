Madeleine Taplin

With no opening date in site for hairdressers and barbershops, millions across Sydney are in the process of trying to work out how to care for their hair and achieve salon-style looks from their own bathroom. Whilst it may sound easy, appropriately caring for our hair is a skill that requires significant research, practice, and time to master, of which most of us don’t have. Luckily for you, we have all the tips and tricks you need to achieve a salon-style look from the comfort of your own home.

Keeping it healthy:

Whilst we spend so much time at home, it is a no brainer to give your hair some time off from applying products and heat to it. Excessive heat, drying and styling will damage and dry out your hair. Let your hair dry naturally and give it a little room to breathe. Think about also reducing the amount of times you wash your hair at home. Constant washing strips the hair of natural oils which will in time help to improve hair growth, health and stability.

Cutting:

It can be tempting to reach for the nearest pair of kitchen scissors, but this is likely to only end up with severe regret! Whilst many hair stylists will recommend you don’t make any cuts, there are some simple ways to solve this problem. Think about purchasing some hairdressing scissors online from sites such as Amazon and get someone at home to trim the back of your hair whilst it dries. Use your fingers and a comb to keep a straight line and be sure to simply take the ends and chip into the hair rather than making large cuts. If you have a fringe, you can easily trim this yourself, but the same rules and caution apply.

Styling:

If you have naturally curly or wavy hair, now is the time to embrace it! Curls and waves help to hide any unruly out-of-place hairs that you would typically smooth out utilising excessive heating or products. Additionally, stylists are recommending individuals embrace the up-do, and start wearing their hair in a variety of ways. Consider plaiting the hair to hide split ends and out of shape layers, or a snatch ponytail.

Colouring:

Throughout lockdown, it’s inevitable that hair growth occurs, and this can be particularly challenging for those of us with dyed hair. Luckily, there are plenty of incredible businesses that specialise in Home Hair Colour Kits that ensure no one has to resort to packet colour, which can often be incredibly misleading in terms of the final product. For those looking at doing root touch-ups, look no further than EdwardsAndCo, whose product is perfect to cover up greys, touching up regrowth, and root shadowing. Alternatively, if you are looking to make a bit more of a statement and do a more extensive dye job, check out Headcase Hair with their colour kits that will leave you with a result that is picture perfect.