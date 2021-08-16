Madeleine Taplin

Missing the feeling of wanderlust, exploration and adventure? There is no denying that the pandemic has really messed with our plans for overseas travel. No longer are we able to spontaneously decide to go interstate, nor travel overseas. For Australians, who are some of the most frequent travellers globally, the current NSW Lockdowns have further prohibited the little amount of freedom to travel we had 6 months ago.

This is where Virtual Travel comes into the mix. Plenty of world-famous museums and other attractions have recently launched a selection of virtual tours and interactive spaces to help keep those travel enthusiasts satisfied amongst the current restrictions. The introduction of virtual travel is a massive game-changer in the world of exploration, allowing individuals to visit the world from the comfort of their couch. All you need to get involved is a computer, and your imagination!

The Louvre, Paris

Undeniably the most well-known museum in the world that is on everyone’s bucket list, The Louvre has recently started its foray into the realm of virtual travel. Utilising their website, visitors can explore the museum rooms and galleries, admire the palace architecture and enjoy the spectacular views! From Renaissance pieces to political artworks, there is something for all travellers to explore in The Louvre. Not only that, but the museum has recently begun exploring the use of virtual reality technology, and what better way to make an introduction than to place it with the most famous painting in the world – The Mona Lisa! Virtual travellers can download the ‘Mona Lisa: Beyond the Glass’ app and transport themselves through either 360-degree video or VR technology into the famous Parisian Museum. For more information on the virtual tours on offer visit https://www.louvre.fr/en/online-tours

The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City

“Spotted, S and B on the steps of the Met!” The next stop on our virtual travel adventure is New York City’s most famous art Museum, made even more famous through the iconic show Gossip Girl. It is home to pieces from the modern day all the way back to 5000 years ago! See artworks by Dutch master Vermeer, statues from Ancient Egypt and ball gowns designed and created by Christian Dior through their range of virtual tours powered by ‘Google Arts and Culture.’ Perfect for those travellers with a wide variety of interests, you can find more about their tours at https://artsandculture.google.com/partner/the-metropolitan-museum-of-art

The Vatican, Vatican City (Rome)

If you are a fan of Michelangelo, the Roman Catholic Church and some incredible artworks, the virtual tours of The Vatican is the perfect spot for you. One of Rome’s must-see items, The Vatican is a sprawling museum filled with paintings, maps, statues and more, and is home to the current Pope. Whilst nothing beats seeing it in person, the virtual collection that has been put together is impressive in its own right. Take a virtual tour and see Michelangelo’s famous Sistine Chapel in high resolution from the comfort of your couch! https://www.museivaticani.va/content/museivaticani/en/collezioni/musei/cappella-sistina/tour-virtuale.html

Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, Washington D.C.

Are the kids bored of playing games and watching TV? Look no further than this fantastic museum to get their creative juices flowing and their imaginations running wild! With snakes in bottles, life-size dinosaur skeletons, a whale replica swimming in mid-air and a selection of Mummies from Ancient Egypt, there is something for every child to enjoy, and maybe even appeal to the inner child in the adults… All these incredible pieces plus more can be accessed via the museums virtual tour that allow visitors to take a self-guided tour of select past and present exhibits from their desktop of mobile device! https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour