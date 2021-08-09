Sara Zarriello

Today marks the 27th year commemoration of the International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples. Since its first observance in 1994, it has been a day to celebrate and platform First Nations’ voices from around the globe. It’s also a time to honour the significant contributions all Indigenous peoples have made to Australia’s fashion and beauty scenes both domestically and internationally. In recognition of these remarkable contributions, below are just a few recommendations of beauty and fashion businesses Black owned and run for you to support.

Skincare and Wellness

Lowanna Natural Skincare

Founded by a proud Narungga women of the Yorke Peninsula region, Lowanna Natural Skincare values using native, plant-based ingredients in all of their products. The brand promotes the connection between feminine beauty and nature.

Earth Jiinda

Run by Jame, a Gumbaynggirr women, Earth Jiinda is a completely Aboriginal owned and operated business producing wellbeing-focused products. There is a strong focus on small batch production to support not only the internal healing of its customers but that of its Country too.

Hair Care

Bread Beauty Supply

In 2020, Maeva Heim started her haircare line specifically for textured and curly hair. Having been brought up in her mother’s African hair braiding salon in Perth, Heim would eventually find herself looking for Australian-made hair care products that suited her afro-style hair. Now, the brand can be found across Sephora stores in the US and Australia.

Dilkara

Started by Julie, a proud Kamilaroi woman, Dilkara’s haircare line has taken off! With a refillable and eco conscious model, the brand continues to showcase the best of the founder’s Aboriginal heritage by utilising natural Australian ingredients.

Fashion

Ngali

Ngali is founded by Denni Francisco, a Wiradjuri woman who is determined to bring her culture, creativity and artistry to the fashion world. Operating through Yindyamarra – a production process focussed on gentle respect and celebration of Country, Ngali has the potential to bridge gaps across the fashion industry.

Gammin Threads

A proud descendant of Yorta Yorta nations, founder Tahnee started this brand as a side hustle alongside her full-time occupation in Aboriginal family violence prevention. Bringing vibrancy, boldness and pride, Gammin Threads continues to pay respect to and empower all Aboriginal women.

We acknowledge the Darug people as the Traditional Custodians of the Country on which we are on. We recognise their continuing connection to the land and waters, and their rich and complex spirituality, customs and laws. We also pay our respects to all Elders past, present and future.