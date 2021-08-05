Madeleine Taplin

Whilst there is no questioning the past year has seen an incredible rise in the sales of snack food companies, there is clearly no rise quite like that of Lotus Biscoff. Originally no more than the ‘weird little biscuit that came free with your plane food or a cup of coffee’, the brand has seen a stark increase in popularity, with the brand now having somewhat of a cult following! Light and crisp with strong scents of caramel and hints of cinnamon, this biscuit is becoming a staple of the household and the baking world. So, what is it about this small-town Belgian brand that has captured the hearts and tastebuds of foodies across the globe in what is now seen as a worldwide domination? The authenticity and the widely appealing flavours of course!

So, how do they achieve that distinctive, caramel taste? Three words – candy sugar syrup! Originally used in the Belgian brewing industry, the syrup is made through the act of caramelisation followed by the maillard reaction, in which a chemical reaction occurs between amino acids and reducing sugars, creating the unique flavour that is then transferred into everything from the original biscuits, Biscoff ice-cream and Biscoff Sauce (similar in texture to Nutella!)

In a world away from its humble beginnings, Lotus Biscoff is finally getting the well-earned attention it deserves. Not only has the treat become the number one baking ingredient on TikTok, but the brand has recently partnered with food giants KitKat and Krispy Kreme to give their cult products a Biscoff spin! Now all that’s left to do is try it out for yourself – you won’t be sorry! Keep the lockdown blues away with this Lotus Biscoff baking recipe.

Biscoff Brownies

Serves 16

Ingredients:

200g dark chocolate

200g unsalted butter

3 large eggs

275g caster sugar

90g plain flour

35g cocoa powder

200g chocolate chips

150g Lotus Biscoff Biscuits (chopped)

½ – ¾ jar Biscoff Spread.

Instructions: