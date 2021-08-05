Madeleine Taplin
Whilst there is no questioning the past year has seen an incredible rise in the sales of snack food companies, there is clearly no rise quite like that of Lotus Biscoff. Originally no more than the ‘weird little biscuit that came free with your plane food or a cup of coffee’, the brand has seen a stark increase in popularity, with the brand now having somewhat of a cult following! Light and crisp with strong scents of caramel and hints of cinnamon, this biscuit is becoming a staple of the household and the baking world. So, what is it about this small-town Belgian brand that has captured the hearts and tastebuds of foodies across the globe in what is now seen as a worldwide domination? The authenticity and the widely appealing flavours of course!
So, how do they achieve that distinctive, caramel taste? Three words – candy sugar syrup! Originally used in the Belgian brewing industry, the syrup is made through the act of caramelisation followed by the maillard reaction, in which a chemical reaction occurs between amino acids and reducing sugars, creating the unique flavour that is then transferred into everything from the original biscuits, Biscoff ice-cream and Biscoff Sauce (similar in texture to Nutella!)
In a world away from its humble beginnings, Lotus Biscoff is finally getting the well-earned attention it deserves. Not only has the treat become the number one baking ingredient on TikTok, but the brand has recently partnered with food giants KitKat and Krispy Kreme to give their cult products a Biscoff spin! Now all that’s left to do is try it out for yourself – you won’t be sorry! Keep the lockdown blues away with this Lotus Biscoff baking recipe.
Biscoff Brownies
Serves 16
Ingredients:
- 200g dark chocolate
- 200g unsalted butter
- 3 large eggs
- 275g caster sugar
- 90g plain flour
- 35g cocoa powder
- 200g chocolate chips
- 150g Lotus Biscoff Biscuits (chopped)
- ½ – ¾ jar Biscoff Spread.
Instructions:
- Preheat your oven to 160oC fan forced, and line a 9×9 square tin with parchment paper.
- Melt the dark chocolate with the butter and leave to cool slightly whilst you make the rest of the brownies.
- Whisk together the eggs and sugar until thick and mousse like – it will double in volume and be a lot paler. Fold the chocolate/butter mix into the eggs/sugar mix carefully – try not to deflate the eggs. Add in the plain flour and cocoa powder, and fold that in as well.
- Add in the chocolate chips and Biscoff Biscuits, fold through, and pour into the tin.
- Using two teaspoons, spoon dollops of Biscoff Spread onto the top of the brownies (around 15 or so dollops).
- Bake the brownies in the oven for 30-35 minutes, or until baked through.
- Leave the brownies to cool fully in the tin!