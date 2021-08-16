Courtesy of https://www.goodfood.com.au/
Fancy the flavours of Mexico, but don’t want the hassle of creating individual portions? Try a tray bake, and put all the fun of tacos, burritos and nachos together into one fun meal!
Ingredients:
- 2 cups cooked basmati rice
- ½ cup coriander leaves, roughly chopped
- 500g beef mince
- 1 brown onion, finely chopped
- 3 garlic cloves, crushed
- 2 tsp dried oregano
- 1 tsp chipotle powder
- 1 tbsp sweet smoked paprika
- 1 tsp mustard powder
- 2 tsp ground cumin
- 1 tbsp oyster sauce
- 200g tinned black beans, rinsed thoroughly
- 140g tomato paste (1 small tub)
- ½ cup beef stock
Spicy avo dressing:
- 1 large avocado, peeled and pitted
- ½ cup Greek yoghurt
- ¼ cup finely chopped fresh herbs (parsley and coriander preferably)
- Pinch dried chilli flakes (or to taste)
- 1 garlic clove, crushed
- 1 tsp sweet smoked paprika
- 1 tsp brown sugar
- 2 tsp Worcestershire sauce
- 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
The other bits:
- 200g tortilla chips
- Kernels from 1 cob of corn
- ½ cup each of mozzarella, cheddar and feta
- 250g tub of cherry tomatoes, quartered
- 1 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves
- Juice of 1 lime
- Zest of 1 lemon
Method:
- Preheat oven to 180oC.
- Combine the rice and coriander and set aside.
- Place a frypan over medium heat. Add the olive oil and once hot, add the onion and cook until fragrant and translucent (about 1 minute). Add the spices and cook, stirring constantly to prevent catching and until the onion is coated in the spice mixture.
- Add the mince in one lump (like a giant patty) and cook for 5 minutes, then flip it and cook for another minute before breaking up with a wooden spoon- this ensures the beef gets all those lovely crispy bits!
- Add the oyster sauce and stir until incorporated then add the black beans, tomato paste and the stock. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for about 15 minutes while you prepare the remaining ingredients.
- Combine all the avocado dressing ingredients in a bowl and whisk with a fork until smooth. Place in the fridge covered until ready to serve.
- Line the base of a large roasting tray with baking paper and spread out the tortilla chips. Make a hole in the middle and add the mince mixture. Dollop the rice in two areas on top of the tortilla chips. Top with corn and all the cheese. Pop in the oven for 10 minutes or until rice and corn are warmed through and the cheese has melted.
- While this is cooking, combine the tomatoes, coriander and lime juice in a bowl.
- Remove roasting tray from the oven. Top with the tomato mixture, add a final sprinkling of lemon zest and serve with the avocado dressing to the side.