Fancy the flavours of Mexico, but don’t want the hassle of creating individual portions? Try a tray bake, and put all the fun of tacos, burritos and nachos together into one fun meal!

Ingredients:

2 cups cooked basmati rice

½ cup coriander leaves, roughly chopped

500g beef mince

1 brown onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, crushed

2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp chipotle powder

1 tbsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tsp mustard powder

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tbsp oyster sauce

200g tinned black beans, rinsed thoroughly

140g tomato paste (1 small tub)

½ cup beef stock

Spicy avo dressing:

1 large avocado, peeled and pitted

½ cup Greek yoghurt

¼ cup finely chopped fresh herbs (parsley and coriander preferably)

Pinch dried chilli flakes (or to taste)

1 garlic clove, crushed

1 tsp sweet smoked paprika

1 tsp brown sugar

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

The other bits:

200g tortilla chips

Kernels from 1 cob of corn

½ cup each of mozzarella, cheddar and feta

250g tub of cherry tomatoes, quartered

1 tbsp finely chopped coriander leaves

Juice of 1 lime

Zest of 1 lemon

Method: