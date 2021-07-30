A fantastic feel-good local story, North Shore boy Ariel Sher has shown that entrepreneurial skills can be developed at any age. The 9-year-old has created a delicious brownie business, in a bid to also help the local community during the lockdown.



Before the pandemic, when friends were having cookie stands and selling one cookie at a time, Ariel asked his Mum, if it wouldn’t be more effective to sell batches at a time and make more money. Ariel launched his brownie business selling a batch for $10. He learned to pay for the ingredients himself while donating 10% of his earnings to charity. Ariel’s business is booming with 6 orders coming through in one day – in the past week, he has had 20 orders! Ariel’s Mum, Vanessa Sher says, “I think amidst all the lockdown stress and hardship, it’s such a nice feel-good story of a kid being resilient and using home school/lockdown for something positive. He works so hard at it. He has a spreadsheet and is so diligent,” she tells.



Ariel has been using his recess and lunch breaks during home school to bake his brownies and then does contactless deliveries after school. Even more lovely, the boy has taken his business one step further during the current lockdown and includes an extra little pack of brownies to all consumers to pass on to a neighbour, friend, or relative who they’d love to “send something sweet while they cannot meet.”



“It’s such an example of learning out of the classroom,” Vanessa notes. “Excel, people skills, having to confirm orders, message people to say orders have been delivered, time management – fitting it all into his school day (whilst staying focused at school), COVID-safe practices. He even adds in surprise discounts for repeat customers.”

To support Ariel and order some brownies if you live locally within the North Shore, you can purchase an order via his Mum Vanessa on 0404 091 452 (SMS or Call).