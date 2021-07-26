Isabella Ross

Use Your ‘Good Things’

Whether it’s lighting the fancy beeswax candle that cost you a fortune, using your fabulous fine china for a lockdown Sunday lunch with the family household or finally testing out a luxurious sheet mask, there are a million ways to treat yourself during this testing time. I for one know that when the blues start to sneak in, a relaxing bath with a good bath oil, a caramel-scented candle and a glass of red from an NSW winery afterwards can do the trick!

A Bit of Baking:

For those who love to get crafty in the kitchen and have a bit (or a lot) of a sweet tooth, a baking bonanza can be a lot of fun – and delicious! Whether it’s something simple like using cookie dough, or maybe trying out a Country Women’s Association scone recipe, or even a classic winter warmer sticky date pudding, there’s something to suit all.

Share the Love by Supporting a Small Business

It’s the age-old saying – kindness begets kindness. By showing a bit of care and thought to someone, not only does that bring about some fantastic karma, but it also highlights that sometimes giving can be better than receiving. With lots of businesses doing it tough, Sydney Observer wrote an article on Supporting Small Business in our August Issue that is sure to inspire readers to champion Australian made.

Explore Life Online

There is so much to see and do online! You could look at joining a virtual museum tour, with a personal favourite being some of the incredible exhibitions and webinars available through the Sydney Jewish Museum. When it comes to life online for North Shore residents, look no further than Ku-ring-gai Council’s website, which offers some great online activities. For a full guide on what’s on offer, read Sydney Observer’s upcoming August Issue, available soon!

Don’t be Afraid to Seek Help

Last but definitely not least, our lockdown lives are swarming with uncertainty, stress and a fair amount of burnout! With this in mind, it’s crucial to check in with yourself and those you love. Whether it’s implementing a mindfulness session while on a walk, a 10-minute meditation podcast, or seeking professional help, mental health is something we all need to work on. If feeling flat or frazzled, consider signing up to this free trial.