Local organisations in the Davidson electorate can now apply for funding to support local community projects under the NSW Government’s Infrastructure Grants program, Member for Davidson, Jonathan O’Dea said today.

Mr O’Dea said the impacts of COVID-19 are still being widely felt and support for struggling community organisations will remain a priority for this latest round. “$12.5 million is available in 2021/22 for new or upgraded facilities across sport and recreation, arts and culture, disaster readiness and community infrastructure. This is an opportunity for local organisations to apply for funding for projects that will provide long-term benefits to the community. Infrastructure Grants can fund construction, alteration, renovation, completion and fit-out of buildings and community infrastructure. Projects funded may include new or upgraded sports grounds, museums, theatres, homeless shelters and evacuation centres.”

Mr O’Dea said community infrastructure is now a standalone category and it can be used for spaces like halls and meeting rooms, community transport, and infrastructure that supports youth, disability, mental health, homelessness, and domestic violence services. “This is about connecting the community, fostering participation in sport, recreation and arts and boosting social inclusion and disaster resilience.”

Since 2015, the NSW Government has funded more than 441 community projects worth $73 million under the Infrastructure Grants program. Funding is available for infrastructure projects in the following areas:

Arts & Culture

Disaster Readiness

Community Infrastructure

Sport & Recreation