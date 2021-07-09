Hornsby Clinical Labs Pathology Drive-through clinic
- 7 Jersey Street, Carpark of the former Northern Institute of Sydney, 2077, Hornsby
- Carpark of the former Northern Institute of Sydney.
- Appointments are not required
Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Hospital
- Building 8, Level 2, Derby Road, Gate 5, Old Leighton Lodge, 2077, Hornsby
- Appointments are not required
St Ives Douglas Hanly Moir Drive-through Pathology
- 450 Mona Vale Rd, St Ives Showground, 2075, St. Ives
- Children under 5 years can be tested at this clinic.
- Appointments are not required
Roseville Respiratory Clinic
- 132A Pacific Highway, 2069, Roseville
- The clinic is the White Marquee on the left-hand side of the main medical centre. Pedestrian access is down the left side walkway. Best parking is along the Pacific Highway near the clinic.
- Appointments are required.
Killara Histopath Pathology Drive-through Clinic
- 28 Stanhope Road, Dalcross Private Hospital Killara, 2071, Killara
- Appointments are not required
Willoughby Leisure Centre Drive-through
- 2 Small Street, Willoughby Leisure Centre, 2068, Willoughby
- Appointments are not required
Royal North Shore Hospital
- Reserve Road, The Douglas Building Carpark, 2065, St Leonards, NSW, AU
- Appointments are not required
Mosman Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology Drive-through clinic
- 393 Military Road, 2088, Mosman
- Children under 5 years are not tested at this clinic and should attend their closest Emergency Department.
- Entry via Melrose Street.
- Appointments are not required.
Frenchs Forest 4Cyte Pathology Clinic
- 4 Russell Avenue, 2086, Frenchs Forest
- Appointments are not required
Frenchs Forest MedLab Pathology
- 8 Hilmer Street, 2086, Frenchs Forest
- Appointments are not required
Macquarie Park Douglass Hanly Moir Pathology Drive-through clinic
- 95 Epping Road, 2113, Macquarie Park
- Children under 5 years are not tested at this clinic and should attend their closest Emergency Department.
- Appointments are not required
Beecroft Respiratory Clinic
- 6-8 Hannah Street, Shop A Beecroft Village Arcade, 2119, Beecroft
- Appointments are required