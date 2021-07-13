Madeleine Taplin

As we head into what will inevitably be a few more weeks of Sydney lockdown, it is important that we learn to give ourselves a break. With online school starting up again this week and work-from-home occurring, we have to be able to create a distinction between our work environment and our home environment. Now is the perfect time to get stuck into some great literature. Here are some great recommendations to get you started!

Adult Fiction:

Malibu Rising by Taylor Jenkins Reid

The definition of a page turner, this novel is set in Malibu in the summer of 1983, following the story of the famous Rivas family and the drama that occurs at their annual end-of-summer party. So, what happened between the big bash and the family house going up in flames at midnight?

The Maidens by Alex Michaelides

King of the killer plot twist, Michaelides’ second novel is set at Cambridge, and follows the story of Mariana Andros whose niece’s best friend is murdered at St Cristopher’s College. Mariana returns to her old campus only to be dragged into a murder mystery full of twists and turns.

The Midnight Library by Matt Haig

This touching, funny and heart-warming novel has seen significant press all over the book world. Following the journey of Nora Seed, we find ourselves taken to a library between life and death, where each book shows a different life Nora could lead. Eventually, she must ask the question: what is the best way to live?

The Guest List by Lucy Foley

A Reese’s Book Club pick, this novel is set on a remote island off the windswept Irish coast where guests have gathered for the wedding of a TV celebrity, and a women’s website mogul. By the end of the night someone will be dead, and everyone is a suspect. Perfect for fans of ‘who-dunnits’ and Agatha Christie!

Adult Nonfiction:

The Personal Librarian by Marie Benedict

The remarkably true story of Belle da Costa Green, J.P. Morgan’s personal librarian, tells the story of how this little-known individual came to be one of the most powerful women in New York, despite the dangerous secret she keeps in order to make her dreams come true.

An Ordinary Age by Rainesford Stauffer

Stauffer explores the diminishing returns of young adulthood in this epic piece of writing, focusing on how outer forces shape young people’s inner lives. From chronic burnout to the loneliness epidemic and strictures of social media, this novel is sure to be insightful whilst advocating for a brighter future.

Young Adult:

Realm Breaker by Victoria Aveyard

When the heroes are gone, who will save the world? Or will it be forced into ruin? This is the premise of Aveyard’s newest novel, set to be the first in a trilogy. Follow our unlikely group of ‘heroes’ as they go on a massive quest to save the realm from those who want to control it. Perfect for fans of Lord of the Rings, you don’t want to miss this action-packed, plot-twist filled novel.

Rule of Wolves by Leigh Bardugo

The final book in the King of Scars duology and part of the bestselling Grishaverse series, this novel follows our King Nikolai Lantsov of Ravka as he navigates the everchanging world of politics, redemption, revenge and power-plays. If you were a fan of the recent Shadow and Bone series, this novel is set in the same world, and a must-read now that the show has been renewed for a season 2!