There’s nothing that screams winter warmer more than a deliciously gooey piece of pudding. The perfect form of comfort food, stick date pudding is a household favourite and there is good reason why – discover how to master the recipe today.

Courtesy of Taste.com.au https://www.taste.com.au/recipes/sticky-date-puddings-butterscotch-sauce/7e083052-ab1f-4d8a-b9a0-f70a8ebdad08

Ingredients:

Melted butter, to grease with

285g pitted dates, halved

250ml boiling water

1 tsp bicarbonate soda

80g butter, at room temperature

100g caster sugar

2 eggs

115g self-raising flour, sifted

75g plain flour, sifted

185ml pouring cream

160g brown sugar

60g unsalted butter, chopped,

Double cream to serve

Method: