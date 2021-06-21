There’s nothing that screams winter warmer more than a deliciously gooey piece of pudding. The perfect form of comfort food, stick date pudding is a household favourite and there is good reason why – discover how to master the recipe today.
Courtesy of Taste.com.au https://www.taste.com.au/recipes/sticky-date-puddings-butterscotch-sauce/7e083052-ab1f-4d8a-b9a0-f70a8ebdad08
Ingredients:
- Melted butter, to grease with
- 285g pitted dates, halved
- 250ml boiling water
- 1 tsp bicarbonate soda
- 80g butter, at room temperature
- 100g caster sugar
- 2 eggs
- 115g self-raising flour, sifted
- 75g plain flour, sifted
- 185ml pouring cream
- 160g brown sugar
- 60g unsalted butter, chopped,
- Double cream to serve
Method:
- Preheat oven to 180°C. Brush six 185ml non-stick muffin pans with melted butter to lightly grease. Line the bases with non-stick baking paper.
- Combine the dates, water and bicarbonate of soda in a bowl. Set aside for 10 minutes to soften. Use a fork to coarsely mash.
- Use an electric beater to beat the butter and caster sugar in a bowl until pale and creamy. Add the eggs, 1 at a time, beating well after each addition. Fold in the date mixture and the combined flour. Spoon the mixture into the prepared pans and smooth the surfaces. Bake in oven for 25-30 minutes or until the surfaces spring back when lightly tapped. Set aside in the pans for 5 minutes to stand before turning onto a wire rack to cool slightly.
- Meanwhile, place the pouring cream, brown sugar and unsalted butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Cook, stirring, for 5 minutes or until smooth.
- Divide the puddings among serving plates. Top with double cream and drizzle over the sauce to serve.