Madeleine Taplin

Winter is very much here, with freezing temperatures our new normal. Luckily for us, as our spirits dampen with the cool change, we can find joy in fashion! After all, winter is when fashion trends are at their peak. From varieties of knitwear to chunky boots, the possibilities are endless.

Knit Dresses:

By far the easiest way to elevate a winter fashion look, long knits are a staple item and absolutely worth investing in according to Marie Claire Australia. Perfect for the office or as a weekend staple, go for a maxi or midi length to nail the trend. Pair with a denim jacket and chunky boots for a more relaxed look, or you can try out a pair of loafers or ankle boots to style this look.

Bootcut Jeans:

Bootcut jeans are back and better than ever. Vogue Australia notes that this cut of jeans has experienced a rebirth in 2021 and are the perfect shape for showing off your favourite pair of boots. Fitted on the waist, hips and thighs, the bootcut jean is a straight cut before flaring out ever-so-slightly at the ankle.

High Fashion Loungewear:

Amid last year’s pandemic lockdown, the era of luxe loungewear continues. This winter invest in some extra comfort, with premium hooded jumpers becoming a staple for many. Countless high fashion brands and Australian labels are embracing the consumers’ love for comfort and style, designing their own range of hoodies.

Collared Necklines:

A little ‘90s revival, you cannot go wrong with a collared knit. The fashion industry has seen this trend begin to emerge earlier this year, but the collared neckline looks to be continuing into the winter months as well.

Statement Boots:

A bold statement pair of boots are very much the boot to opt for this season. With three different styles to choose from – ankle, mid-calf or knee length – there’s something for everyone with this shoe. Team with everything from your sleek knit dress to jeans and a tailored blazer.