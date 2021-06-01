Madeleine Taplin

Picture this: it’s been a long day at work, and you come home knowing that you have to prepare a flavourful meal for the rest of the family. Once the cooking is done, you finally sit down to eat, and there is nothing you want more than a nice glass of wine with your meal. For many, choosing the correct wine to complement our meals can be the bane of our existence. With so many varieties and brands, it is often incredibly confusing. Food and Wine should be seen as partners, with neither dominating the other. Luckily for you, there is no need to experiment and guess – here is our guide to the perfect pairing of food and wine.

CHARDONNAY

Depending on the type of Chardonnay you purchase, it can be matched with a variety of different meals. Chardonnay is typically a fuller bodied white wine and can be perceived to have either honey or fruity undertones depending on whether it has been wooded or not. The richer texture of the Chardonnay makes it a perfect match for poultry, pork, rich seafood and cream or cheese-based pasta dishes. This wine is versatile and a good staple in the home.

PINOT GRIGIO

Sweeter in flavour with hints of ripe apples and pear, Pinot Grigio is a zesty acidic wine. As such, it pairs well with lighter flavours such as tapas, pasta and salads. Additionally, Pinot Grigio can be easily paired with spicy foods or those that are quite full on the palate.

SAUVIGNON BLANC AND BLENDS

This wine has a higher acidity but isn’t too overly aromatic or heavy. As such, it works with light dishes and works perfectly with most seafoods. Sauvignon Blanc is typically seen to be a ‘great food wine’ due to its versatility, and as such can be used in an array of settings. A lightly flavoured fish with a glass of Sauvignon Blanc is a personal favourite.

SEMILLON, RIESLING AND GEWÜRZTRAMINER

These three variants of white wine are also quite high in acidity, making them ideal for fried foods, raw seafood, Asian dishes, curries, Mediterranean, or Mexican. In particular, Gewürztraminer, with its flavours of lychee and honey, works incredibly well with spicy dishes, and is a real hit in my household!

PINOT NOIR

This red wine is considered to be lighter bodied, and as such pairs perfectly with gamey, earthy meats such as duck, quail and veal. With its cherry notes and delicate grapes, this wine is a little more expensive but absolutely worth the price to pair with these dishes.

MERLO, BARBERA AND TEMPRANILLO

These medium bodied wines are the perfect complement for slow cooked or rustic style dishes such as pasta, Mediterranean fare or tapas. In particular, a glass of Barbera makes a fine pairing with pizza and other Italian dishes that are typically more rustic in style.

ROSÉ

No longer considered to be a ‘ladies drink’, Rosé can be enjoyed with lighter marinated seafood or a barbecue on a hot summer’s afternoon. Its fruity complexion makes it the perfect match for an afternoon under the sun or casual light drinking.