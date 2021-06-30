One local business is redefining the traditional cruise into ‘The Float’ – the true epitome of adaptability and resourcefulness in the face of international flight restrictions. The Floating Oyster Wine Bar offers you a relaxing journey through the Hawkesbury River waterways in search of beautiful escarpments and amazing rock formations.

The Floating Oyster Wine Bar’s philosophy encompasses serenity and exploration, combined with sensory delight. Floating amongst these spectacular sites, the still waters enable guests to regularly see beautiful white bellied sea eagles and other amazing birdlife throughout the voyage, meaning it’s a wonderful opportunity for photography enthusiasts. Incredibly, the easily accessible single-level pontoon vessel was brought down from Taree in January and has been restored by the owners to allow passengers to sit back and relax in style and comfort. The experience has been designed with luxury in mind, with relaxing lounges, copper walls and wine barrels, teamed with fine local oysters, seafood, exclusive Russian Beluga caviar, cheese, pâté and charcuterie boards. The exquisite food is all complemented with an eclectic wine, champagne and craft beer range.

Situated in beautiful Brooklyn, the Floating Oyster Wine Bar is only 1 hour north of Sydney and approximately 40 minutes from Ku-ring-gai. The destination is ideal as it’s not a hassle to get to, but far enough that it makes for the perfect short getaway or city escape. The public Floats are currently on Sunday afternoons, and they also offer private charters for birthdays, special occasions and weddings, hen’s parties, as well as corporate functions and team building. Departing from the Hawkesbury River Marina (check in opposite the King Tide Wharf). For any enquiries, please call Sylvia 0408 688 084.

https://www.thefloatingoyster.com | @floatingoysterwinebar