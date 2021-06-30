The Queen’s Birthday 2021 Honours List recognises 1,190 Australians, including quite a few recipients from Sydney’s North Shore. “Each of these individuals are unique and their story deserves to be shared widely and celebrated,” stated Australia’s Governor General. “There are countless examples of exceptional achievement in almost every field imaginable. It is important that the Order of Australia represents the diversity and strength of Australia.” Incredibly the 2021 list includes the highest percentage of women (44%) to be recognised through the General Division of the Order of Australia. A warm congratulations to all recipients from Sydney Observer.

Leonie Jane Donovan (Wahroonga) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to community history.

Russell Devenish Meares (Pymble) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to mineral exploration.

Belinda Helen Allen (East Lindfield) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to youth through Girl Guides.

Edward Kerr (Lindfield) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to the community through charitable organisations.

Brendan Enda Walsh (Lindfield) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to radio.

Jackie Stamford (Roseville Chase) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to people with disability.

Professor Jane Alexandra McAdam (Roseville) Officer of the Order of Australia. For distinguished service to international refugee law, particularly to climate change and the displacement of people.

Stephen Michael Cartwright (Roseville) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to business administration.

David Goodrich (Castlecrag) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to the community and to the defence sector.

John Christian Vaughan (Castlecrag) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to vexillography and history preservation.

Amir Salem (Chatswood) Medal of the Order of Australia. For service to the Egyptian community of Australia.

Vicki Joan Roach (Longueville) Member of the Order of Australia. For significant service to neuroscience nursing and to professional federations.