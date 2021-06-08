Madeleine Taplin

Whilst we have spent the last year essentially locked in our houses and pretty much everyone wants things ‘back to normal’, so many individuals are still unsure what their thoughts are on the new Coronavirus vaccines. However, it is more important than ever that people get vaccinated to protect themselves and their community. Luckily for you, we have all the details you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

As a relative and household contact of individuals working in the medical profession, I was fortunate enough to receive the Pfizer vaccine through the Westmead Hub, and as of last week, I am now officially fully vaccinated. I like so many, held many reservations about the process and the potential side effects, but I was pleasantly surprised to find I had no need to fear. The NSW Department of Health have done a fantastic job in ensuring the process is comfortable – from arrival to departure my experience only took 45 minutes! Additionally, the staff were lovely and open to answering any questions I had about the vaccine. After receiving my first shot, I truly had not a single side effect. Aside from a sore arm and a bit of fatigue, I truly felt great. Research has shown the second dose more commonly receives side effects, and I did find this to be true, although not nearly as bad as I thought they may be. A bit of a headache, and the chills were all I presented with, and both of which were easily fixed with some Panadol and Nurofen.

In all honesty, I am thrilled that I went ahead with the vaccine. The process itself was easy and simple and the recovery was quick. Having spoken to others who have also had the vaccine, most also said that it was less painful than the annual Influenza injection. Truthfully, there was nothing to be scared of and I am so glad that I am now able to protect my community and those I love.

Sydney, go out and get your COVID-19 vaccine, and do your part in stopping the spread of Coronavirus.