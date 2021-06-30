Dr Ian Sweeney

A smile is a beautiful asset, and many people believe a smile will advance their work, career and social prospects. Cosmetic dentistry concentrates on techniques designed to not only maintain maximum longevity of teeth, but also focus on ways to improve the overall aesthetic appearance of teeth. There are many cosmetic options available, depending on each person’s unique need. Examples of cosmetic treatments available include but are not limited to the following:

Tooth Whitening: By far, the simplest way to brighten a smile! Whitening is a non-invasive aesthetic treatment that can be performed within the dental office or at home. The professionally supplied ‘in office’ treatment augmented with a home ‘touch up’ kit, gives wonderful, instantaneous results followed by an enduring smile.

Porcelain Veneers: Porcelain veneers are thin wafer-like shells of porcelain which are bonded onto the surface of a tooth. Veneers may correct misaligned, chipped, discoloured or worn teeth. Popular to achieve the ‘Hollywood smile,’ porcelain veneers do not change colour over time and will give a long-lasting aesthetic result.

Resin Veneers: Composite resin is the tooth-coloured filling material widely used to restore tooth decay. Resins vary slightly in composition and those used for veneers will polish to a beautiful lustre. The resin material is built up in layers directly on the tooth to achieve an instantaneous result. Resin veneers are however more porous than porcelain, so over time may be more prone to discoloration and staining.

Porcelain Crowns: If the existing teeth are already heavily restored, discoloured or misaligned, more correction may be required than is able to be offered by using a porcelain veneer. In such cases, a full coverage crown or cap may be the best option to achieve the total aesthetic result. Patients prone to grinding their teeth may also benefit from multiple crowns to help correct any bite issues, while at the same time correcting the aesthetic problems.

Orthodontics: Invisalign or clear aligners are becoming a popular alternative to conventional braces. A series of clear plastic aligners are worn over the top of your teeth. Each aligner moves the teeth a little bit, until eventually the desired effect is achieved. Clear aligners may not be suitable in every case. Fortunately, there are several other cosmetic orthodontic options available.

As with anything, cosmetic dental treatment is full of options and choices. Your beautiful smile may be achieved in a very different way to that of your best friend, but the end result will undoubtedly bring confidence. To find out what the best cosmetic treatment option is for you, consult your dentist.