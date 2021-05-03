Matthew Wai

Studying is not for everyone, well at least, not in every circumstance. Most of us don’t love to study, especially with subjects or theories that we do not want to interact with. The loss of motivation and energy is relatively common. We would therefore love to provide a few steps and procedures in helping your next study session and being able to learn effectively.

Study space is one of the essential aspects of improving your efficiencies and concentrations in studying. The area should be quiet and far from distraction. In other words, you should avoid looking in places with things that could make you lose focus and noisy rooms. A library is a place that most people find to be motivated and efficient when studying.

There are also different learning styles that suit various people. The following are the most common learning styles, so engage with each and see which one works for you the best:

Auditory learners prefer to learn by listening. Try reading your notes aloud and discussing them with other people. You might like to record key points and play them back. Visual learners prefer to learn by seeing. Try using colours in your notes and draw diagrams to help represent key points. You could try to remember some ideas as images. Tactile/kinesthetic learners prefer to learn by doing. Try using techniques like role-playing or building models to revise key points.

Adapt your studying plan by knowing what your learning style is to optimise your study session!