Madeleine Taplin

The Upper and Lower North Shore of Sydney has always been regarded as one of the most spectacular areas to reside in. Featuring some of the city’s best waterways and greenery, it is easy to get swept up in your imagination in this gorgeous area. Now that the weather is a little bit cooler, it is the perfect time to put on those runners and explore what the area is majorly known for: the vast array of beautiful walking tracks on offer. From foliage rich bushwalks, to those overlooking the water, there is something for everyone.

Flat Rock Gully Walking Track, Cammeray:

This 1.8km walk (one way) is the perfect place to start your walking journey. Located off Tunks Park in Cammeray, this easy bushwalk is often overlooked, making the experience all the more worth it. With the path to yourselves, you can get lost in the enchanted greenery, with the bonus of having your furry four-legged friend by your side. With the walk finishing up at nearby Willoughby, you can stop to have a coffee at the incredible Incinerator Café before heading back down the path.

Riverside Walking Track, Lane Cove:

Located in the Lane Cove National Park, this 5km walk (one-way) is incredibly popular with families looking to get out in nature. One of the major bonuses of this walk is that you can stop at any point and turn back, whilst still getting an incredible experience. Expect to find loads of wildlife, picnic areas and beautiful river views.

Cremorne Point Walk, Cremorne:

If you are looking for a walk with a view, Cremorne Point is definitely the one to go for. This walk is approximately 5km (one way) and takes walkers from Mosman Bay Wharf over to Maccallum Seawater Pool, with views over Sydney Harbour and the Opera House as well. Grab a coffee at Mosman Rowers (Mosman Bay Wharf) and take the ambling path through sprawling bushland before coming out at Robertson’s Point Lighthouse which has some of the most incredible views over the harbour and the headlands.

Taronga Zoo to Balmoral Beach, Mosman:

Arguably one of the North Shore’s most popular walks, this 5km (one way) walk takes individuals along the coastal path from Bradley’s Head, through Georges Heights and into Balmoral Beach. With unmatched views, this walk is perfect for families, and you can even take the dog (on leash) to ensure everyone gets a fun outing. If the full walk sounds too much, you can start the walk at Georges Heights just down from Frenchy’s Café and still get the same experience.