Madeleine Taplin

This winter is the perfect time to take a little road trip with your friends and family and explore more of what our wonderful country has to offer. For us New South Wales residents, the perfect road trip takes us into the heart of our state to the regional centre of Orange! Located in the Central Tablelands region, Orange is seeing a massive resurgence in popularity amongst travellers, with more to do and see than ever before! Only 3.5 hours out of Sydney, this thriving country town has rich heritage, award-winning restaurants, boutique shops, magnificent gardens and bustling markets, making it the perfect place to put on your road trip bucket list.

Where to stay:

You will find plenty of places to stay in Orange, depending on what type of holiday you are partaking in. For a classier stay, check out ‘de Russie Boutique Hotel Orange’ or ‘The Remington Orange,’ both of which are highly regarded for their sophisticated approach to luxury service. For something with a more artistic touch, check out ‘Byng Street Boutique Hotel.’ If you are looking for a more classic country style accommodation, check out ‘Duntryleague Guesthouse,’ with its fantastic manor façade often regarded by many as the most elegant landmark in Orange. This beautiful guest house offers 14 rooms ranging from standard to mansion, with a range of bedding configurations on offer, and a daily continental breakfast. Alternatively, check out ‘Mayfield Vineyard Cottages’ to experience the charms of living on a historic vineyard estate, just 10km from the Orange CBD.

What to do:

Orange is most famous as a cool-climate winery region. For this reason, it is imperative that you check out a couple of cellar-doors such as Philip Shaw, Nashdale Lane, Ross Hill and Swinging Bridge. If you are looking for something to do with the kids, check out Mount Canobolas, where you can drive to the summit and enjoy the 360-degree views. The Borenore Caves are also a highlight, with the massive limestone system running all the way to the Jenolan Caves in the Blue Mountains. There are also a number of walks and trails that are popular in the area, such as the self-guided Orange Heritage Trail, which takes you to more than 40 places of historical interest and beauty.

Where to eat:

From apples and berries to truffles and grass-fed beef, Orange is renowned for its local produce and esteemed award-winning restaurants. For some high-quality contemporary cuisine, check out ‘Lolli Redini’, Orange’s only Hatted restaurant. Their craftsmanship utilising fresh produce produces some of the most amazing Italian and French cuisine. Utilising the finest local and international produce, ‘Charred Kitchen and Bar’ is also a must visit, offering food that takes inspiration from travels across the globe. Best known for their newly commissioned ‘Lucifer’ wood and charcoal oven to impart unique flavour, this is definitely one restaurant you don’t want to miss. For something sweet, look no further than ‘Spilt Milk Bar,’ which offers traditional, Aussie made gelato from scratch, with a twist of fun and festive flavours. With new flavours daily, there is sure to be something to please even the fussiest of gelato eaters!