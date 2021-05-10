Matthew Wai

Travelling and commuting to school has never been taken lightly by parents as it could turn into some consequences that are too great to experience. However, there are lots of aspects and alarming concerns that can be neglected – this is where National Walk Safely to School Day (W.S.T.S.D) comes in. The initiative aims to encourage and remind primary school students and their parents about aspects of Road Safety, Health, Public Transport and the Environment on May 14th. Ultimately, making the commute to school a safe and pleasant one every day!

With the constant hesitation and reluctance on letting their children commute to school on foot by themselves, parents tend to serve the action by dropping off and picking up their kids from school. This is undoubtedly an ideal alternative. The number of kidnapping cases through the last financial year was recorded at 534, with 225 cases occurred in NSW. Yet, it is necessary to realise the risks surrounding the commute to school as parents and guardians may not always accompany their children. The annual event aims to remind the public how and what the students could do to avoid danger and prevent encountering difficult situations.

Strategies like S.M.A.R.T. Safety Means Always Recognising Trouble and Buddy System encourages a pair or more students to commute in a bigger group allowing less chance of being in danger. Let’s create a safe environment for our next generation by educating the safety of travelling to school!