With winter officially upon us, now is the ideal time to stock up on some quality masks for you and your family. In the case that masks are also made mandatory in public spaces once again, local business AP Direct Sales is here to help.

Located in Pymble, AP Direct Sales has over 10 years of industry experience when it comes to promoting personal protective equipment (PPE) products. AP Direct Sales has continued its vision to promote public health and safety to the community and its workplaces, noting, “infection prevention is one step ahead of infection control.” Especially important, the company supplies quality masks that comply with the Australian Standard Levels 1, 2 and 3.

As the World Health Organisation details, one of the key strategies for combatting the risk of contracting COVID-19 and respiratory viruses is wearing a mask. “Masks should be used as part of a comprehensive strategy of measures to suppress transmission and save lives.” When it comes to purchasing a mask, it is therefore important to opt for one from a trusted brand that has a core focus of safety, quality and integrity.

WHY AP DIRECT SALES IS THE BEST

AP Direct Sales only promote masks of the Medicom brand, an international mask manufacturer with over 30 years of experience.

The packaging is designed to be information specific and visible, presenting where their masks are made and what standards it complies with.

User experience is a focus – it’s often the case that customers want to evaluate products in person before committing to an order. That’s why the AP Direct Sales Pymble store is available to the public and has a focus on interpersonal service.

Their masks come in a variety of colours, not to mention they have masks for a broad age range including youth.

Quality material is also assured, as there is no latex used in the making of the mask, therefore no risk of skin irritations.

Customers with glasses will be thrilled to learn that these masks are also designed to have a quality nose piece imbedded, therefore the mask can fit well under glasses.

