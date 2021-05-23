Matthew Wai

With the restart of the Wednesday knitting group in Gordon Library on 5th May from 11am to 12pm, we thought it perfect timing to introduce the joys of knitting to locals. Knitting is not just a hobby for many – it is a way to concentrate, relax or learn. As experienced knitting blogger Margie Pearl notes, knitting is great for the mind as by fixing certain mistakes, you are learning. Another great aspect about knitting is that you can create whatever your heart desires – ultimately the satisfaction you gain after accomplishing a garment can be truly rewarding.

Ku-ring-gai Library is re-introducing its Knitting at the Library initiative to the delight of the community, particularly our North Shore seniors. The group collects and creates all types of knitting, with the goal to donate all of them towards charity organisation Wrap With Love. “Our generous and talented volunteers, knit, crochet and sew beautiful, warm wraps for those in need. Since 1992 we have wrapped more than 414, 000 people with love and warmth in Australia and around the world to needy countries,” the charity tells.

Australia has a lot of history when it comes to knitted donations. During both World Wars, volunteers, often women, would contribute to the war effort by sending knitting items to the Red Cross and Salvation Army. According to the State Library of New South Wales, the Australian Comforts Fund co-ordinated knitting circles and the delivery of much needed socks to WWI troops. To make a difference in the community, discover a new passion and socialise with like-minded locals, be sure to get involved with Knitting at the Library’s Gordon group. “Those interested in attending should ring the library on 9424 0120 or email Gordon. library@kmc.nsw.gov.au to book a spot as there will be limited places due to COVID restrictions. It will be great to get the group back knitting in the library creating rugs for Wrap With Love,” commented Gordon Librarian Julie Just.

https://www.krg.nsw.gov.au/Community/Ku-ring-gai-Library/Groups-and-clubs/Knitting-groups

https://www.knittersguildnsw.org.au/charity#cat