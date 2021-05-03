Madeleine Taplin

Baking is a fun activity that anyone can get involved with, no matter your skillset. For as long as I can remember, my father has been the savoury chef of the house, and my mother has been the ‘Queen of Sweets’, teaching us the tricks of the trade and all the family recipes. One of my absolute favourites is the classic ‘Choc-Chip Cookie’, which I myself have been perfecting over the past couple of years. A hit with family and friends, here is how you too can master the perfect chocolate chip cookie.

Ingredients:

150g of softened butter

½ cup of brown sugar

½ cup of caster sugar

1 egg

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1 ¾ cups plain flour

½ cup of milk chocolate chips (plus one tablespoon extra)

½ cup of dark chocolate chips (plus one tablespoon extra)

Method: