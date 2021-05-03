Madeleine Taplin
Baking is a fun activity that anyone can get involved with, no matter your skillset. For as long as I can remember, my father has been the savoury chef of the house, and my mother has been the ‘Queen of Sweets’, teaching us the tricks of the trade and all the family recipes. One of my absolute favourites is the classic ‘Choc-Chip Cookie’, which I myself have been perfecting over the past couple of years. A hit with family and friends, here is how you too can master the perfect chocolate chip cookie.
Ingredients:
- 150g of softened butter
- ½ cup of brown sugar
- ½ cup of caster sugar
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1 ¾ cups plain flour
- ½ cup of milk chocolate chips (plus one tablespoon extra)
- ½ cup of dark chocolate chips (plus one tablespoon extra)
Method:
- Preheat your oven to 180oC, or 160oC fan forced. I personally prefer using fan forced as it provides a more even cook, but conventional works fine as well.
- Line two baking trays with baking paper and set aside.
- Grab a large mixing bowl.
- Using an electric mixer, beat the softened butter and sugars together for 1-2 minutes or until smooth and well combined.
- Beat in the egg and vanilla until well combined and is creamy yellow in colour.
- Utilising a sieve and a spoon, sift the plain flour into the bowl to guarantee a fluffiness in you finished product. Using a spatula, stir the flour into the mixture, ensuring that no flour remains unmixed.
- Empty your ½ cup of milk chocolate chips into the mixture and stir until well combined. Repeat this step with the ½ cup of dark chocolate chips. You should see an even amount of milk and dark chocolate throughout the mixture. If you are a chocolate lover, don’t hesitate to throw in a few more chocolate chips to your taste.
- Using your hands, grab small handfuls of the cookie mixture (around 1.5 tablespoons worth) and roll into balls using the palm of your hands. Place these balls onto the prepared trays, ensuring you leave around 4-5 cm between each cookie to accommodate for expansion. Press down lightly with your fingertips and decorate with the extra chocolate chips. Repeat this process until all batter has been rolled.
- Place in your preheated oven and bake for 15-18 minutes, or until golden and cooked. I have found the perfect amount in the fan-forced oven is 15 minutes and 30 seconds, but this will be determined by your individual oven.
- Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Serve slightly warm (about 10 minutes out of the over, or 20 seconds in the microwave).
- Store any leftovers in an airtight container for up to 1 week.