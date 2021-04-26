Madeleine Taplin

Sydney is without a doubt one of the busiest cities in the world. With plenty of activities, events, festivals and more happening around the clock, it can be pretty easy to totally miss hearing about them! With school back in session, it is time to start planning those special events to keep both parents and kids happy until the winter break. Here are some things you should check out now.

Sydney Comedy Festival:

Looking for a good laugh? Sydney’s biggest annual comedy festival is ready to kick off, taking over the city to present the very best of stand-up, sketch and satire from a range of international stars, local legends and fresh Aussie talent. Internationally acclaimed comedian Daniel Sloss has been granted special permission to enter the country specifically for the festival, so it is sure to be a smash hit. Held from 26th April to 16th May, you don’t want to miss this event! Tickets on sale now.

Mighty Musicals:

Sydney is fortunate to be back in the theatre game, with a range of high-quality performances that the whole family can enjoy! Fan of Disney? Check out Frozen the Musical at the Capitol Theatre (until 23rd May), a frosty yet heart-warming story full of the music you know and love, and some of the most spectacular sets, costumes and special effects. Looking for something a little more historical? Go no further than Hamilton at the Sydney Lyric Theatre (until 1st August). Transform the way you think about politics and American history with this record breaking and highly acclaimed musical with a funky rap twist!!

Sporty Saturday:

Looking for a fun sport to get invested in this winter? Look no further than the Australian Football League (AFL). With two Sydney based teams (Sydney Swans and GWS Giants), the game is sure to be a hit with the family! The Swans play Geelong Cats this Saturday evening (1st May) at the SCG, and the Giants are set to play at Giants Stadium on 8th May against Essendon Bombers.

Wonders of Photography:

Do you have a keen eye, or an interest in photography? The Wildlife Photographer of the Year exhibition returns better than ever to the Maritime Museum, with a selection of extraordinary images that celebrate the diversity of the natural world. From intimate animal portraits to astonishing wild landscapes, this is sure to be a hit! Held from 26th April to 31st October, you don’t want to miss this exhibition!