Isabella Ross
Many Aussies are turning to all-things sustainable, aiming to educate themselves on how to make their wardrobes eco-friendly. There are lots of ways to achieve this, yet one of the simplest ideas is to embrace the numerous op shops abundant on the North Shore. So, to stay stylish, save money and help the planet, not to mention charity shops, read on!
TAKE YOUR TIME BROWSING
When it comes to op shopping, it is quite time-consuming but incredibly entertaining. What I mean by this is that shoppers should take their time to browse and go through the racks one by one, as you never know what gold awaits! One of the best aspects about op shops are that their clothes are often colour coordinated and categorised into items such as tops, pants, skirts and so on. There is also a good range in sizing.
BE IMAGINATIVE
Since the clothes at op shops are cheaper why not experiment with your fashion? With the perfect opportunity to get creative, shoppers should be bold – experiment with colour, shape, styles and more! Another handy tip is to keep in mind that items can be taken to your local tailor if you need to shorten a hem. In the end, a tailored purchase from a op shop will most likely still be cheaper than one off high street.
ACCESSORIES GALORE
Op shopping is not just limited to clothes. No, the sky is the limit! Belts, jewellery, shoes, hats, bags, scarves – you name it. Another fabulous thing about North Shore op shops is that higher quality items are often donated, meaning you have more chance of coming across some lovely pieces to add to your sustainable wardrobe collection.
North Shore Op Shops:
- Hornsby St Vincent de Paul: 41 Jersey Street Hornsby 2077.
- Waitara Lifeline: 63 Edgeworth David Avenue Waitara 2077.
- Turramurra Australian Red Cross: Rohini Street Turramurra 2074.
- St. Ives St Vincent de Paul: 188 Mona Vale Road St. Ives 2075.
- Gordon St Vincent de Paul: 756 Pacific Highway Gordon 2072.
- Gordon Salvation Army Store: 755 Pacific Highway Gordon 2072.
- Naremburn Lifeline: 270 Willoughby Road Naremburn 2065.
- Chatswood St Vincent de Paul: 287 Victoria Avenue Chatswood 2067.
- Lane Cove Goodwill: 150 Longueville Road Lane Cove 2066.