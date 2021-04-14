Isabella Ross

Many Aussies are turning to all-things sustainable, aiming to educate themselves on how to make their wardrobes eco-friendly. There are lots of ways to achieve this, yet one of the simplest ideas is to embrace the numerous op shops abundant on the North Shore. So, to stay stylish, save money and help the planet, not to mention charity shops, read on!

TAKE YOUR TIME BROWSING

When it comes to op shopping, it is quite time-consuming but incredibly entertaining. What I mean by this is that shoppers should take their time to browse and go through the racks one by one, as you never know what gold awaits! One of the best aspects about op shops are that their clothes are often colour coordinated and categorised into items such as tops, pants, skirts and so on. There is also a good range in sizing.

BE IMAGINATIVE

Since the clothes at op shops are cheaper why not experiment with your fashion? With the perfect opportunity to get creative, shoppers should be bold – experiment with colour, shape, styles and more! Another handy tip is to keep in mind that items can be taken to your local tailor if you need to shorten a hem. In the end, a tailored purchase from a op shop will most likely still be cheaper than one off high street.

ACCESSORIES GALORE

Op shopping is not just limited to clothes. No, the sky is the limit! Belts, jewellery, shoes, hats, bags, scarves – you name it. Another fabulous thing about North Shore op shops is that higher quality items are often donated, meaning you have more chance of coming across some lovely pieces to add to your sustainable wardrobe collection.

North Shore Op Shops: