Matthew Wai

Many of us as local ‘North Shoreans’ consider Chatswood a mini city. Chatswood is a vibrant suburb with tons of colourful elements in its surroundings, yet we always see ourselves in other places when it comes to entertainment. Therefore, it would only make sense to introduce a few places within the Chatswood area that could potentially be your next stop!

Banh and Boba: Further out from the Chatswood shopping district is where Banh and Boba are located, which may require a bit more of a walk, but it is certainly worth it. With the unique style of combining 2 of the most beloved food and beverages into one shop, Banh and Boba are certainly one of a kind. Accumulated with the enormous positive reviews Banh and Boba have received over the past, and it is a place not to be missed. Opening from 09:00 am 05:30 pm daily, and to 07:00 pm on Thursday, Banh and Boba is your next ideal spot for a meal! Shop R04/260 Victoria Ave, Chatswood NSW 2067

Auntie Sweetie:Auntie Sweetie is a shop that provides Hong Kong desserts, and for those who are not familiar with what Hong Kong desserts should pay a visit in trying them out. There are various selections, including the most popular Hong Kong dessert named ‘Egg Waffle.’ They also provide snacks like fish balls and sweetened soup to match everyone’s preference and flavour. Shop 4/1 Help St, Chatswood NSW 2067

Play On 5: Play On 5 is a unique sports bar located on level 5 of Mandarin Centre in Chatswood. Integrated with various activities such as arcade machines, screen golfing and snooker tables, Play On 5 is a great place to spend your time with friends. With limited locations around the North Sydney area offering people to play snooker, Play On 5 is undoubtedly a hidden gem! Be sure to check the place out if you have a chance! Mandarin Centre, Level 5/65 Albert Ave, Chatswood NSW 2067