Isabella Ross

Many can be left feeling overwhelmed by the plethora and variety of design elements and crazes. So, Sydney Observer sat down exclusively with the fabulous Australian Homewares label Design Edit to discuss all the interior design trends you should embrace.

Matt Black Touches:

The best part about this trendy tone is that you can incorporate matte black throughout the household for cohesion. Exteriors, tapware, lamps, homewares, appliances and lighting fixtures are just some examples. “Nothing beats the sophistication, drama and trendy style of matte black, and you’ll be seeing it pop up everywhere. It’s versatile, timeless and elegant, and perfectly complements most shades and materials, including all neutrals and metals.”

Coral Hues:

Coral in the past has been labelled as a Pantone Colour of the Year. With a bright and youthful ambience, this pinkish orange tone is perfect. Even though coral is bold and punchy, it can easily be introduced into your space in small doses. “Think artwork or soft furnishings rather than investing in large statement pieces,” says the Design Edit team. Aim to coordinate this colour with soft greys and matte blacks for a polished, modern look.

Curved Furniture:

For an organic interior environment, curved furnishings and features are the way to go. With the sofa being the primary object within this space, why not embrace this shapely trend if you’re in the market for a new lounge. Scooped armchairs and accompanying ottomans are another way to refresh your design. Also consider working this trend into your living room’s accessories, whether it be circular pillows or arched statement mirrors. As the Design Edit team notes, with softer lines and fewer hard edges, this trend is warm, inviting and oozes style.

Art Deco:

With a nod to the past, art deco design is all about the beauty of eras gone by according to the Design Edit team. “Mid-century modern is influencing the homes of interior lovers everywhere. While traditional Art Deco may seem over-the-top and gaudy to our modern eyes, the new look Art Deco will pop up in more subtle ways, such as through detailing on chairs and tables and through lighting.” Chaise lounges have been making a comeback lately, with most prominent homewares retailers having these statement furnishings on offer. Touches of gold, sparkling brilliance and bold jewel tones are staples when it comes to luxury art deco.