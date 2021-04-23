This year several COVID-safe community services are being held to commemorate ANZAC Day.

Ku-ring-gai’s commemorations of Australia’s most solemn military day will commence on Sunday 25 April with two dawn services at Roseville RSL Memorial and Bicentennial Park, West Pymble. The dawn service at Roseville Memorial Park, 62 Pacific Highway will be held from 5am on ANZAC Day. The President of the Roseville RSL Sub Branch and Mayor Jennifer Anderson will deliver speeches at the service on behalf of the Ku-ring-gai community. An ANZAC Day dawn service coordinated by the Sydney North Region Scouts and Girl Guides Australia will be held at Bicentennial Park, West Pymble between 5.30am and 6am on the day.

Services later in the morning are planned at Wahroonga Park, Turramurra Memorial Park and St Ives War Memorial. From 7.30am a service will be hosted at Wahroonga Park by the Sydney North Region Scouts. At 9.30am a memorial service will be held at Turramurra Memorial Park, Eastern Road Turramurra, also organised by the Scouts and Girl Guides Australia. At 10.30am the public are invited to gather at St Ives War Memorial 203 Mona Vale Road for a service organised by St Ives Lions Club. All Ku-ring-gai ANZAC community events will be delivered with the 1 person per 2sqm rule stipulated by the NSW Government for ANZAC day in 2021.

Residents wishing to commemorate the occasion at home are encouraged to participate in the ANZAC Day driveway commemoration, Light UpThe Dawn. Participants are asked to stand at the end of their driveways or on their balconies facing east from 6am for a minute’s silence to remember the sacrifice of the ANZACs. Mayor Jennifer Anderson said the services were all community based and reflected Ku-ring-gai’s commitment to the ideals of ANZAC, despite the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic. “I encourage residents to attend a service if they can. The ANZAC spirit lives on strongly in our community and this is a time for us all to reflect and honour those who gave their lives for us.”