Madeleine Taplin

Are you looking for a holiday location rich in history, but one that still offers a multitude of other fun activities and plenty of sight-seeing? Tasmania’s capital city Hobart may just be the place for you. Originally a brutal penal colony, Hobart has embraced its history and culture to become one of Australia’s most picturesque cities. With warm hospitality, stunning landscapes, and some of the world’s cleanest air, Hobart is certainly a great place to visit.

WHERE TO STAY

Hobart is all about heritage mixed with storytelling and art. For this reason, you can’t go past ‘The Henry Jones Art Hotel’ with its industrial chic décor, bold local art, exposed beams and a view out to the famous Constitution Dock. If you are looking for something a little more neutral check out the ‘MACq 01 Hotel,’ located nearby the prior hotel. Weaving Tasmanian storytelling with sleek, modern rooms, this hotel is sure to suit all.

WHAT TO SEE

• MONA- Museum of Old and New Art

Accessed via road or the 30-minute cruise up the Derwent River, the MONA is one of Hobart’s most talked about attractions. It features a large, provocative private collection of modern art including a funky car, an Egyptian sarcophagus, and more! With a fantastic chic restaurant attached, this is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

• Salamanca Markets

Located just down from Battery Point and Constitution Dock, these markets operate every Saturday from 8:30am. Featuring a mix of local produce, artisan products, crafts, clothing, live music and plenty to eat, there is sure to be something for everyone amongst the 300 stalls. We recommend getting in early for best choice, as most stalls are packed up by 2pm.

• Mount Wellington

Hop in a car and take the drive up to the top of Mount Wellington. Often dusted with snow, even in summer, the peak offers breathtaking views over the city, the sea and the World Heritage wilderness in the distance.

• Vineyard Trip

Take a trip into Hobart’s wine country. With stunning scenery and plenty of choice, you are sure to find something that perfectly fits your taste buds. Many of the wineries have attached restaurants, like ‘Frogmore Creek’ which is perfect for a nice lunch overlooking the vineyard. Check out ‘Pooley Wines’, a personal favourite, to discover some of Tasmania’s premium wines with a view like no other.