Matthew Wai

After a long halt from all the cancellations and delays from the previous year due to COVID-19, Sydney Writers’ Festival is excited to announce various events occurring in the coming days. Quite a few events as part of the 2021 program are being implemented across the North Shore area, allowing audiences from our community to have a chance in reaching and interacting with some great authors themselves.

These events are highly anticipated, with prominent writers presenting their latest works. The theme ‘Within Reach’ is promoted to encourage narrowing the connections between readers and writers in engaging more thoughts and ideas. From 27th April to 30th April, the Sydney Writers’ Festival and the State Library of NSW are collaborating to stream the program ‘Nights at the Library’ at Ku-ring-gai Library in Gordon, along with highlight events at the Chatswood Concourse.

Ku-ring-gai Library: On 27th April, Kate Grenville will be featured between 6:30pm –7:30pm discussing her latest novel, A Room Made of Leaves, which brings the attention of Elizabeth Macarthur’s (wife of the notorious wool baron John Macarthur) life to her audience. On the next day, 28th April, ‘Nights at the Library’ will be proudly presented by the award-winning author of Tiddas, Anita Heiss. From 6:30pm – 7:30pm, she will also be promoting her latest release, Bila Yarrudhanggalangdhuray, a fascinating “portrayal of love, loss and belonging on Wiradjuri Country.” And on 29th April, you can find Candice Fox, “one of Australia’s finest new gen crime writers,” (The Sydney Morning Herald) showcasing her latest work, between 6:30pm – 7:30pm. All three events are free to attend, so do not miss out on this great opportunity to meet all of the most talented writers! Sign up on https://www.swf.org.au/nights-at-the-library

Chatswood Concourse: Trent Dalton, one of Australia’s most successful writers, best known for the incredible Boy Swallows Universe, will be introducing his brand-new release All Our Shimmering Skies at the Chatswood Concourse Concert Hall on 30th April, between 6pm to 7pm. Entry fee: $25-$35. Sign up on https://theconcourse.com.au/

For more Sydney Writers’ Festival highlights, visit: https://www.swf.org.au/