Matthew Wai

Are you the owner of a local small to medium sized business looking to reduce the number of your bills and establish a sustainable business plan? The Better Business Partnership (BBP) might be ideal for you! With the impact of lockdowns and restrictions still felt, it has been a tough period for local business. That is where BBP comes in. A scheme launched by the Australian Government and Sydney Water in conjunction with Ku-ring-gai, Willoughby and North Sydney Councils, the plan aims to increase and stabilise the sustainability of businesses across the North Shore.

It’s a free to join program, with registrants able to speak with a specialist to tailor a masterplan seeking the best possible ways to reduce their bills on water, electricity, and wastes. Factors such as addressing community support, sustainable purchasing and transport are also on the agenda (Ku-ring-gai Council).

For more please visit https://www.krg.nsw.gov.au/Business/Business-support/Better-BusinessPartnership

Local Businesses Involved in BBP –