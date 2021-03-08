Matthew Wai

Are you looking for ideas on how to establish a great impression but don’t know where to start? Do not worry – here are a few staple pieces that will look great for any occasion.

The Denim Jacket:

As autumn is in action and it could be a chilly season this year, having a jacket on hand is always a good idea. Whether it is to add an extra layer on top of your t-shirt to keep you warm or covering your button-ups, creating a sense of style casualness, the denim jacket is an ideal choice all round! A dark coloured denim jacket can be seen at work and a blue-wash jacket is perfect for a Friday night at the pub or a casual gathering. Whichever way you like it, a denim jacket can be dressed up or down, maximising flexibility!

The Turtleneck:

Perhaps you are wondering what will go with your denim jacket? A turtleneck is undoubtedly a great choice to add to your wardrobe. A turtleneck offers both edge and class in terms of presentation. The combination of both turtleneck and denim jacket is not worn by many, but when it is worn, my goodness it is a fresh form of style.

Skinny Slacks:

One of the many trends in the contemporary fashion climate has to be skinny slacks. This shape of pants for men have been a real gem in terms of popularity and versatility. It is a revolutionary staple to have in the wardrobe as they can be worn both formally and casually. The skinny tapered bottom allows the individual to present a better body proportion in creating an illusion of what many people are pursuing – longer legs.