Matthew Wai

With the Federal Government’s new aviation support, the stimulus is aiming to increase and boost Australia’s travel and tourism industry. With this in mind, Sydney Observer wants to present to you a great family-friendly destination where you can find discounted airfares. 13 destination routes have been discounted within Australia, one being the sunny Gold Coast. The Gold Coast has been known for its extremely popular theme parks and Surfers Paradise. However, disregarding the common destinations for tourists on the Gold Coast, we would love to recommend the unusual and unique places for you!

Natural Bridge: Natural Bridge, located in the west of Springbrook National Park, is one of our recommendations and must-sees when visiting the Gold Coast. The national park consists of a unique rock formation with a beautiful sight of waterfalls along the 1-kilometre walk, filled with rare species of animals such as the cascade tree frog in the day. On the other hand, in the night, you can witness one of the most extraordinary experiences of seeing glow worms up close and personal.

Tallebudgera Creek: If you do not intend to travel such a long way to the national parks, Tallebudgera Creek could be an ideal spot to visit. The creek includes a wonderful beach that offers a lot of activities, from picnicking to kayaking. Significantly closer to the Gold Coast CBD, Tallebudgera Creek will tend to be less crowded compared with Surfers Paradise. This will be a great place to spend your day with mates or family.

Check out other ideal destinations with the following link: https://www.destinationgoldcoast.com/things-to-do/most-popular?&page=2

Other Discounted Airfare Destinations:

Between 1st April – 31st July, 800,000 flights will be available to the Gold Coast, Cairns, Whitsundays/Mackay, Sunshine Coast, Alice Springs, Launceston, Broome, Avalon, Merimbula, Kangaroo Island and more.