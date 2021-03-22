Madeleine Taplin

The 2021 Premier’s Reading Challenge has just begun, with students from Kindergarten up to Year 9 encouraged to take part in the challenge, reading between 20-30 books for leisure. This year’s challenge is focusing on diversity and representation, showcasing the works of many Indigenous authors and illustrators. Having said that, if you are struggling to get started, here are some great books suggestions.

Level K-2:

What little one doesn’t love food? The ABC Book of Food by Helen Martin and Judith Simpson, is sure to be a hit, combining their love of food with learning the alphabet! If you are looking for a laugh, check out Macca the Alpaca by Matt Cosgrove or Waddle Giggle Gargle by Pamela Allen.

Level 3-4:

The Accidental Princess by Jen Storer has been a hit with readers, bringing out their creativity and imagination! If you like dogs, Race to the Finish by David Harding is a good option, as it will also get the kids thinking about right versus wrong.

Level 5-6:

Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland by Lewis Carroll is perfect for those looking for a classic. Interested in a bit of Aussie history? Check out Along the Road to Gundagai by Jack O’Hagan, which takes the words of the iconic Australian song to tell the story of young soldiers in World War I.

Level 7-9:

Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson is a story of friendship mixed with a little bit of fantasy! This magical journey will be sure to impress even the toughest of kids. Ever wondered what it might be like to live in a post-apocalyptic world? Then Divergent by Veronica Roth is right up your alley. If you are looking for something a little more realistic, check out Becoming by Michelle Obama. The story of how a young girl from Chicago became one of the most powerful women in the world is sure to impress.