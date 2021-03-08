Isabella Ross

At a time in history when women’s voices are louder than ever, March 8 – International Women’s Day (IWD) – is a day to celebrate the achievements of women and champion further action. #ChoosetoChallenge is the theme for this year, as from challenge comes change. People are encouraged to share a #ChoosetoChallenge image on their socials, showing a commitment to challenge inequality, call out bias and foster inclusivity.

Ku-ring-gai Mayor Jennifer Anderson spoke with Sydney Observer about IWD and celebrating the achievements of women from all walks of life. “There are so many women to admire and many are unsung. My mother’s example was a strong influence in my life. During WWII she trained as a registered nurse because she wanted to make a difference helping others. Although she took some time out of the workforce to be a full-time mother, she returned to her nursing career in Chatswood and Lane Cove during my school years, at a time when not many married women worked. My mother encouraged me from a young age to volunteer with St John Ambulance and to visit the elderly residents of local nursing homes. This has influenced my choice to serve the community and a desire to make a difference. Having become the longest serving Mayor in Ku-ring-gai Council’s 104-year history, I continue to encourage more women to become councillors,” Ms Anderson commented.

Nominations to become a councillor will open 26th July and close 4th August 2021 through the NSW Electoral Commission’s website. Election day is 4th September 2021.

Hornsby Ku-ring-gai International Women’s Day Festival

On 7th March, the Hornsby Ku-ring-gai International Women’s Day Festival took place and was a great success within the local community. An initiative raising funds for community charities and organisations, the event was planned by the Rotary Club of Wahroonga, Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Women’s Shed, Hornsby Ku-ring-gai Women’s Shelter, and Hornsby Ku-ring-gai PCYC.