Matthew Wai

Recipe courtesy of https://damndelicious.net/2015/04/18/baked-zucchini-fries/

Are you looking to have a delicious dinner with your family this weekend? Perhaps you have or have not selected the main dish, yet the starters and appetisers are among the most critical components in making a great meal. For that, we will be recommending Baked Zucchini Fries. This recipe is relatively healthier than the usual potato alternative and really yummy as a snack. If you have children, this could be one of their favourite foods after a long day at school.

BAKED ZUCCHINI FRIES

  • 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
  • ½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 4 zucchinis quartered lengthwise
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsle

Method:

  1. Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Coat a cooling rack with non-stick spray and place on a baking sheet. Set this aside.
  2. In a large bowl combine panko, parmesan and Italian seasoning, plus salt and pepper.
  3. Working in batches, dredge the zucchinis in flour, dip into the eggs and then into the panko mixture, rolling to coat.
  4. Place zucchinis onto prepared baking sheet. Place into the oven and bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.
  5. Serve immediately and garnish with parsley.