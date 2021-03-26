Matthew Wai

Recipe courtesy of https://damndelicious.net/2015/04/18/baked-zucchini-fries/

Are you looking to have a delicious dinner with your family this weekend? Perhaps you have or have not selected the main dish, yet the starters and appetisers are among the most critical components in making a great meal. For that, we will be recommending Baked Zucchini Fries. This recipe is relatively healthier than the usual potato alternative and really yummy as a snack. If you have children, this could be one of their favourite foods after a long day at school.

BAKED ZUCCHINI FRIES

1 cup panko breadcrumbs

½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

4 zucchinis quartered lengthwise

½ cup all-purpose flour

2 large eggs, beaten

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsle

Method: