Matthew Wai
Recipe courtesy of https://damndelicious.net/2015/04/18/baked-zucchini-fries/
Are you looking to have a delicious dinner with your family this weekend? Perhaps you have or have not selected the main dish, yet the starters and appetisers are among the most critical components in making a great meal. For that, we will be recommending Baked Zucchini Fries. This recipe is relatively healthier than the usual potato alternative and really yummy as a snack. If you have children, this could be one of their favourite foods after a long day at school.
BAKED ZUCCHINI FRIES
- 1 cup panko breadcrumbs
- ½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 4 zucchinis quartered lengthwise
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsle
Method:
- Preheat oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Coat a cooling rack with non-stick spray and place on a baking sheet. Set this aside.
- In a large bowl combine panko, parmesan and Italian seasoning, plus salt and pepper.
- Working in batches, dredge the zucchinis in flour, dip into the eggs and then into the panko mixture, rolling to coat.
- Place zucchinis onto prepared baking sheet. Place into the oven and bake for 20 to 22 minutes or until golden brown and crispy.
- Serve immediately and garnish with parsley.