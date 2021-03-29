Madeleine Taplin

Carolina:

With handcrafted pieces from Columbia, South America, and a generous loyalty program, you can’t go wrong with this boutique. Stocking a range of homewares, clothing, jewellery and other accessories, you are sure to find something unique and magical. Known as a high-quality lifestyle label, all the pieces are functional, good quality and well-priced. You truly can’t find anything else like this store! St Ives Village Shopping Centre or 4/9-17 Young St, Neutral Bay.

Elvis et Moi:

Hand designed pieces of fine gold-filled jewellery, this store aims to represent inclusion and universal love. The pieces are truly one of a kind, elevating any outfit to top-tier level, their jewellery is very individualistic. Whilst their earrings are what they are most known for, the fine and delicate necklaces are also phenomenal. There is something to suit all. Available online via The Iconic, or its physical store is located in Mosman and is certainly worth the drive to the Lower North Shore.

Pure Mint Boutique:

Originally this store operated as an on-seller for a variety of top women’s clothing labels such as Mavi Jeans, Sacha Drake and more. Now, the boutique has expanded its expertise to cater for a wider variety of customers. Today, you can find beautiful homewares, candles, clothing and jewellery in this one stop shop. 36 Willoughby Road, Crows Nest.

Hunt Leather:

Producing quality leather goods for work, travel and lifestyle, this boutique prides itself on providing customers with hard-to-find treasures. Having been in the leather trade for over 40 years, it is a surprise this store is still a well-kept secret to most. The store only carries collectible pieces that will weather the blows of time, still retaining their original integrity and beauty. When you choose Hunt, you know you will only be selecting from the highest quality products and suppliers – you truly can’t go wrong with any of their exquisite leather handbags. Strand Arcade, 412 George Street Sydney, also available online.