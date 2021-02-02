It’s time to bring the love! Our new #valentines2021 collection is now in store at Eden Gardens. There are green gifts a plenty from lush plant & basket combos (save 30%), plant-hampers along with new LOVE-ly skincare and homewares.



Pink and minty hues are so dreamy and can be found in our new pots. The world’s most on trend plant, and our best seller the MONSTERA is fully stocked and available at 25% off. Our handmade KOKEDAMAS make the best Valentine’s gift and you can get 2 small for $40 (one for you and one for a friend). Limited edition bespoke Kokedama are in store just for Valentine’s Day featuring a stunning dried flower arrangement – these are a gift that will last a lifetime. Don’t miss out! Shop instore now and let us #grothelove with you as we gift you a 20% off your next purchase heart!

For the day itself, the Gardens Restaurant & Terrace Bar is the perfect place to celebrate. It sits beside the lush gardens of Eden and offers indoor table service dining in our light filled conservatory style space along with a casual lounge option on our Terrace Bar. This Valentine’s Day we will be offering a loving treat for the whole weekend. The special includes a champagne cocktail, delicious poke bowl finished off with a red velvet cappuccino and heart chocolate. All yours for only $35! We can’t wait to see you and #grothelove!

Eden Gardens – 307 Lane Cove Road, Macquarie Park. Open daily 9am – 5pm. www.edengardens.com.au