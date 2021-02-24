Nishthaa Verma

A savoury a day keeps all the worries away. Making food is an art and not everyone is an expert in it. But now it can be a bit easier as listed below is the most amazing bagels recipe. Bagels are loved by all, especially for their flavour. There are plenty of types of bagels like salted, cinnamon raisin, whole wheat, etc. But what about one that kicks a punch with a bit of spice?

Chipotle chilli and smoked cheddar bagels

Courtesy of BBC Food https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/recipes/chipotle_chilli_and_75319

Preparation time: 1-2 hours. Cooking time: 10-30 minutes. Serves 12

Ingredients:

– 600g strong white bread flour

– 10g fast-action yeast

– 1½ tbsp caster sugar

– 1 tsp cayenne pepper

– ½ tbsp dried oregano

– 310ml warm water

– 3 tsp salt

– 2 tsp vegetable oil

– 60g smoked cheddar, finely grated

– 2-4 chipotle chillies, finely diced

– 1 free-range egg, lighten beaten for glazing

– Smoked paprika and extra oregano to sprinkle on top

– 1 ½ tbsp light brown sugar for poaching water

Method