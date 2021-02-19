Join our Virtual Open Day – everything you need, in one place, to help make your choice.

This year’s Open Day will be hosted virtually through our curated Open Day Microsite. The Open Day Microsite will bring families the rich offerings of our school through feature presentations, a 360-walkthrough virtual tour of the Primary, Secondary and Boarding Schools, a showcase of Life at Loreto, community engagement opportunities and programs, and live Q&A sessions. You will hear from our Principal, Ms Marina Ugonotti, and other key staff about the Learning, Pastoral and Extra-curricular offerings and programs in Primary, Secondary and Boarding.

Through these presentations and experiences, you will gain an understanding of the school’s unique, award-winning Loreto Normanhurst Student Growth Model (LNSGM) and see the FACE Curriculum (Faith, Academic, Community, Extra-curricular) in action. You will also see some of the extra-curricular opportunities our students enjoy such as music and drama performances, sport displays, mock trials and debating.

The microsite will be live from 11am Saturday 6th March 2021 and the microsite link will be emailed to families in the week prior to Open Day. We are also delighted to confirm that onsite tours of the Day School will be available on Open Day on Saturday 6th March. Families can experience our beautiful 25 acres of grounds and buildings through the guidance of our staff and students and will also have the opportunity to engage with our Enrolments Team at the end of the tour. These tours will be limited to one family per tour and more information about how to book an onsite tour will be communicated to families.

Prospective families are kindly asked to register to join our Virtual Open Day and to book a tour. Register at www.loretonh.nsw.edu.au